Illegal liquor worth Rs 3.87 lakh seized in Maharashtra.

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.

Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which took place in Vasant Nagar Tanda, a Renapur police station official said.

"In all, 81,000 litres of liquor and chemicals used in its preparation were seized and destroyed as per procedure," he said.

