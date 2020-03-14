Image Source : FILE IIT Delhi suspends academic curriculum, curricular activities as coronavirus grips India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday issued a notice stating that all academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities as part of preventive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the campus.

"As a part of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, the institute has suspended all the academics, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities," IIT Delhi said in a statement.

According to the institute, these measures include classes and other examinations, events, projects or any other activities which require the presence of students on the campus.

"The students pursuing B.tech, Dual Degree, MSc, DIIT, M Tech, M Des, and MBA degrees as well as the first-year PhD students have been asked to leave the hostel by March 15 midnight and it is expected that they go straight to their homes," the notice said.

The notice also stated that further instruction on the start of the academic activity and when the student have to report back to the campus will be communicated through email and the institute's webpage.

Meanwhile, the JNU has also suspended all lectures, examinations and event on its campus till March 31, in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Events such as seminars, conferences and workshops on the campus have also been postponed.

The development comes after 82 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two deaths related to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

