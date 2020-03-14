Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
  4. COVID-19 scare: US Embassy, Consulates in India cancel all visa appointments from March 16

The United States Consulate has cancelled all its visa appointments effective from March 16 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a notification published on US Embassy website said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2020 9:06 IST
The US Embassy and Consulates in India have cancelled all visa appointments from March 16 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, a notification published on US Embassy website said. US President Donald Trump on Friday officially declared a national emergency that he said would give states and territories access to up to USD 50 billion in federal funds to combat coronavirus.

A statement issued by the US Embassy here said, "US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward." 

"Your visa appointment stands as cancelled. Once Mission India resumes regular consular operations, appointments will be made available and you will be able to reschedule," it said.

The deadly virus, which has killed over 5,000 people globally, has spread to 46 of the 50 US states, with nearly 2,000 cases being reported from across the country.

