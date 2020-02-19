Image Source : TWITTER End hunger strike, demands under study: IIMC to students

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi on Wednesday appealed the students to end indefinite hunger strike as their demands were under consideration. "In the light of indefinite hunger strike by nine students since Tuesday, for which a notice was given citing three issues, the management has been holding meetings with class representatives, members of the Student Grievance Committee and a general meeting with students," the IIMC said in a statement.

The IIMC said while it had been explained to students that fee for this academic year would remain as it was, except for those eligible for 25 per cent free-ship, the last date for paying fees was being extended to March 31.

By then the committee set up to look into the fee structure would finalize its recommendations, it added.

"However, students will have to pay tuition/hostel fees as applicable at the existing rates before the now-extended date to be eligible to appear for final examination," it said.

In a letter to the IIMC on Monday, students had said they would resort to hunger if their demands -- quashing of the February 12 fee-submission circular, probe into procedure of the panel set up on the IIMC executive committee's (EC) direction and revocation of 11 students' suspension -- were not met by Tuesday morning.

