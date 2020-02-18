Tuesday, February 18, 2020
     
IIMC students begin hunger strike to demand affordable fee structure

The students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication began a hunger strike on Tuesday demanding an affordable fee structure. A statement said the students ensured that a circular pertaining to fees was not issued in December 2019. 

New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2020 20:43 IST
The students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication began a hunger strike on Tuesday demanding an affordable fee structure. A statement said the students ensured that a circular pertaining to fees was not issued in December 2019. "In December, the administration announced the formation of a committee that would submit its recommendations by March 2 on the fees issue.

"However, on February 10, they released a circular to deposit fees. Students are angry with this attitude of the administration and have decided to go on a hunger strike to demand an affordable fee structure," it said. A protest against hostel fee hike at the Jawaharlal Nehru University had spread to the neighbouring IIMC in December last year, where students protested against the "unaffordable fee structure". 

