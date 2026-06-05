June 5, 2026
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Annamalai BJP resignation LIVE: Annamalai launches political movement, to contest next Tamil Nadu polls

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Annamalai BJP resignation LIVE updates: Former IPS officer Annamalai quickly emerged as one of the BJP's most prominent faces in Tamil Nadu after entering politics, earning the nickname "Singham" among his supporters. He joined the BJP in 2020.

Annamalai bjp resignation news new party news LIVE
Annamalai bjp resignation news new party news LIVE Image Source : X/@annamalai_k
Chennai:

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, hours before he was scheduled to interact with supporters through social media.

The move came after Annamalai hinted at a major announcement in a post on X, where he said he would address the public at noon on Friday to share his views and discuss his future course of action.

"I eagerly look forward to meeting all of you via social media platforms tomorrow around 12 noon, to share opinions and engage in open-hearted discussions," he had posted on Thursday.

His resignation sparked speculation about his political plans, although BJP leaders had earlier dismissed reports suggesting that he was preparing to leave the party.

Sources said that during a recent visit to New Delhi, Annamalai met senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and conveyed his concerns. Party leaders reportedly urged him to continue with the BJP.

According to reports, Annamalai is considering launching a political movement focused on addressing the aspirations of Tamil Nadu's youth. He is also believed to have been unhappy over being sidelined within the state unit and had reportedly expressed reservations about the BJP's seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK.

His resignation marks a significant development in Tamil Nadu politics and could have implications for the BJP's strategy in the state ahead of future elections.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on Annamalai's announcement

Live updates :Annamalai BJP resignation new party announcement

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  • 12:31 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Annamalai's conversation with Amit Shah before leaving BJP

    Annamalai said he personally met Amit Shah before stepping down and explained the reasons behind his decision to resign.

    "I am not someone who would sit in Tamil Nadu and simply send a resignation letter," he said. "That is why I met Amit Shah in person, shared the concerns and shortcomings that I felt existed, and then submitted my resignation."

  • 12:26 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Annamalai recalls when Rajinikanth asked him to join his party

    Recalling a key moment before entering active politics, Annamalai said that on August 24, 2020, he received a phone call from Rajinikanth, who reportedly invited him to join his proposed political outfit.

    However, Annamalai said he had already given his word to BL Santhosh and therefore declined Rajinikanth's offer. He subsequently joined the BJP, honouring the commitment he had made to the party leadership.

  • 12:25 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Want to build clean, grassroots-based politics: Annamalai

    Annamalai said he wants to build a clean and grassroots-based political movement focused on transparency, ethics and public service.

    He added that once the movement evolves into a political party, it would introduce term limits for leadership positions as a measure to curb dynastic politics and encourage greater internal democracy.

    Annamalai also announced plans to train members associated with the movement through an initiative called the "APJ Abdul Kalam Ethics in Politics" institution. The programme, he said, would focus on nurturing leaders committed to ethical governance and values-based politics.

  • 12:23 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Annamalai to contest next Tamil Nadu assembly elections

    Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai said his newly launched political movement would champion "common-man politics" and seek to move away from a political culture centred around individual leaders.

    Stressing the need for a broader and more inclusive approach, Annamalai said politics should not revolve around a single personality. "We have to move beyond individual-driven politics. What the country needs is common-man politics," he said.

    The former IPS officer also outlined his future political ambitions, announcing that he intends to contest the next general elections independently.

    Annamalai said his movement would work towards uniting people across different sections of society and ensuring that everyone has a place in the political process. "There should be no alternative view on this. Until then, everyone must be brought together and included," he said.

  • 12:19 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Annamalai's political movement will be called 'We the people'

    Annamalai announced that his new political movement will be called "We the People". He said the initiative would focus on engaging citizens directly and creating a platform that reflects the aspirations and concerns of ordinary people.

    According to Annamalai, the movement marks the beginning of a new phase in his political career and is aimed at building a people-centric political alternative with active public participation.

  • 12:11 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    My political journey has not been easy: Annamalai

    Reflecting on his political journey, Annamalai said it had not been an easy path. He recalled beginning his political exposure with an internship in the DMDK in 2009 before joining the BJP in 2020.

    "Mine has not been an easy political journey. I interned with the DMDK in 2009, joined the BJP in 2020, and today I am embarking on a new journey," he said.

  • 12:09 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Annamalai announces new 'political movement'

    K. Annamalai announced that he has resigned and is set to begin a new chapter in his political journey.

    "I have submitted my resignation. From today, a new journey begins. I will be launching a new political movement, and I seek the support of all of you in this endeavour," Annamalai said.

  • 12:06 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Annamalai's address begins

    K Annamalai's social media presser to announce his next politicalical has begun on his YouTube account.

    Watch:

     

  • 11:57 AM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Annamalai's recent meetings with BJP top brass

    The 41-year-old leader travelled to New Delhi earlier this week and met BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday, where he reportedly conveyed his desire to part ways with the party on amicable terms. He subsequently held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, who is widely credited with identifying and promoting Annamalai within the party.

    Sources said the BJP leadership initially asked him to reconsider and wait before taking any final decision. This was followed by a series of behind-the-scenes discussions aimed at persuading him to stay.

    As part of these efforts, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran was summoned to Delhi on Thursday, triggering another round of consultations with the party's central leadership.

    Despite the negotiations, the BJP formally accepted Annamalai's resignation on Friday, bringing an end to his association with the party.

  • 11:40 AM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Annamalai's exit prompts NDA rethink on Andhra Rajya Sabha seat

    Rapid political developments surrounding former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai appear to have had a ripple effect on the NDA's strategy for Rajya Sabha seat-sharing in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

    In a significant development, the BJP has reportedly withdrawn its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh as part of a revised understanding reached among the alliance partners. The move is being viewed as part of a broader political recalibration within the NDA amid changing dynamics in the region.

    Sources indicate that the alliance leadership worked out a fresh seat-sharing formula after recent developments in the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, leading to a reassessment of the party's position on the Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha berth.

  • 11:38 AM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    From IPS office to BJP's Tamil Nadu chief: Annamalai's journey

    Annamalai entered politics after resigning from the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2019. A Karnataka-cadre officer, he had earned recognition for his administrative work and direct style before choosing to enter public life.

    He joined the BJP in August 2020 in the presence of senior party leaders and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the party's most recognisable faces in Tamil Nadu.

  • 11:38 AM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Annamalai to make big announcement today at 12

    Ahead of his resignation becoming official, Annamalai announced that he would interact with supporters through social media at 12 noon on Friday. He said the session would provide an opportunity to share his views and engage in an open discussion with the public.

    The former state BJP chief is expected to address speculation surrounding his recent visit to New Delhi, his exit from the party and reports about his future political plans, including the possibility of launching a new political platform.

    "Tomorrow at 12 noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation," Annamalai said in a post.

  • 11:37 AM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP Accepts Annamalai's Resignation

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally accepted the resignation of former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, according to party sources. The decision was reportedly approved by the party's national leadership, including BJP president Nitin Nabin, bringing Annamalai's organisational role within the party to an end.

    In an official statement, the BJP said, "The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by former Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai from the primary membership of the party."

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