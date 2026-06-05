Annamalai BJP resignation LIVE: Annamalai launches political movement, to contest next Tamil Nadu polls

Chennai:

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, hours before he was scheduled to interact with supporters through social media.

The move came after Annamalai hinted at a major announcement in a post on X, where he said he would address the public at noon on Friday to share his views and discuss his future course of action.

"I eagerly look forward to meeting all of you via social media platforms tomorrow around 12 noon, to share opinions and engage in open-hearted discussions," he had posted on Thursday.

His resignation sparked speculation about his political plans, although BJP leaders had earlier dismissed reports suggesting that he was preparing to leave the party.

Sources said that during a recent visit to New Delhi, Annamalai met senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and conveyed his concerns. Party leaders reportedly urged him to continue with the BJP.

According to reports, Annamalai is considering launching a political movement focused on addressing the aspirations of Tamil Nadu's youth. He is also believed to have been unhappy over being sidelined within the state unit and had reportedly expressed reservations about the BJP's seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK.

His resignation marks a significant development in Tamil Nadu politics and could have implications for the BJP's strategy in the state ahead of future elections.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on Annamalai's announcement