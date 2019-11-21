Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
  IED detected on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Anantnag; traffic suspended

IED detected on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Anantnag; traffic suspended

An improvised explosive device (IED) on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was detected near Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir today. Traffic has been suspended on the highway and a bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the IED.

New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2019 10:53 IST
Jammu-Srinagar highway
IED detected on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Anantnag

Security forces on Thursday detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, traffic was suspended on the highway. A bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the IED, the officials said. The incident comes a day after the security forces had detected a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway, early on Wednesday.

The IED, suspected to have been planted by terrorists to trigger an explosion, was found by an army patrolling party near Kallar Morh in the border district of Poonch. 

The detected IED was subsequently destroyed by the bomb disposal squad, the officials said.

