Iconic Jama Masjid reopens for public from today | PHOTOS

The historic Jama Masjid which had closed earlier due to rising COVID-19 cases reopens for the public from Saturday. Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of the mosque said that it will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm while following social distancing norms.

The mosque was closed on June 11 in view of the "critical" conditions in the city due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, till June 30.

Last month, a private secretary of the Shahi Imam, Amanullah had died due to coronavirus. During the closure, people were asked to offer namaz at home, and only a few staff members offered the prayers for five days at the mosque.

Delhi: Jama Masjid reopens for the public from today. Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of the mosque said that it will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm while following social distancing norms. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hEtvux9GB5 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

