  Iconic Jama Masjid reopens for public from today | PHOTOS

The historic Jama Masjid which had closed earlier due to rising COVID-19 cases reopens for the public from Saturday. Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of the mosque said that it will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm while following social distancing norms.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2020 12:21 IST
Image Source : AP

The mosque was closed on June 11 in view of the "critical" conditions in the city due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, till June 30. 

Last month, a private secretary of the Shahi Imam, Amanullah had died due to coronavirus. During the closure, people were asked to offer namaz at home, and only a few staff members offered the prayers for five days at the mosque.

