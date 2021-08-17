Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI ICMR projects export of 62 crore COVID-19 testing kits between July and September

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday projected an export of 62 crore COVID-19 testing kits between July and September.

"The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests," the ICMR stated in a tweet.

It further said the production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits has been substantially enhanced, "making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)".

This has resulted in significant reduction in cost and improved availability.

The India manufacturers have substantially ramped up their production capacity to meet the in-country requirements and surplus quantities can be exported, the apex research body said.

