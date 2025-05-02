IAF's Rafale, MiG-29 to display prowess at India's 1st night landing airstrip on Ganga Expressway in UP The 3.5-kilometer-long airstrip is capable of both day and nighttime landings of Air Force jets, allowing round-the-clock military operations and to assess the expressway's viability as an alternative runway during emergencies.

Shahjahanpur:

The Indian Air Force's prowess will be on display again on Friday as fighter jets such as Rafale, MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and others practice landing at India's first-ever night landing strip built on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahapur.

With this, UP will have a total of four landing strips on expressways but this one will be the first to have night time landing facility.

The takeoff and landing drill comes at a crucial time when India-Pakistan are at an all time high in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on April 22 when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists shot dead 26 innocent people in cold blood.

This modern airstrip is the first in India to be constructed on an expressway with provisions for round-the-clock military operations. To ensure security, 250 CCTV cameras will be installed along both sides of the runway.

The Uttar Pradesh government also plans to develop an industrial hub along the expressway near the airstrip, which is expected to generate new employment opportunities for thousands of youth.

IAF fighter jets participating in the landing on Ganga Expressway airstrip:

Rafale: Equipped with advanced electronic warfare systems and long-range Meteor missiles, capable of all-weather operations.

SU-30 MKI: A twin-seater fighter jet jointly developed by India and Russia, capable of long-range strikes and carrying missiles like BrahMos.

Mirage 2000: A French-origin jet specialised in high-speed deep strike missions, also nuclear-capable.

MiG-29: Known for its high speed, high altitude performance and radar-evading capabilities.

Jaguar: Precision strike aircraft used for ground attack and anti-ship missions.

C-130J Super Hercules: A heavy transport aircraft playing a key role in special forces deployment, disaster relief and rescue operations.

AN-32: A transport aircraft suited for moving troops and supplies in high-altitude regions.

MI-17 V5 Helicopter: A versatile multi-role helicopter used in search and rescue, medical evacuation and humanitarian assistance.

