Vizhinjam port: PM Modi inaugurates India's first transshipment hub | Key features, significance Located in Thiruvananthapuram, the deep-sea port is India’s first dedicated container transshipment hub which will aid in enhancing connectivity and provide a global platform to India in maritime trade.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Vizhinjam International Seaport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, marking a milestone in India’s maritime ventures. Located in Thiruvananthapuram, the deep-sea port is India’s first dedicated container transshipment hub. It puts the southern state on the global naval map.

Built at a cost of around Rs 8,867 crore by the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), in partnership with the government under a public-private model, it is expected to significantly boost India's presence in global shipping and trade routes.

"Our nation is about to witness an unforgettable moment. On May 2nd at 11 AM, the Prime Minister will commission the Vizhinjam International Seaport. This is a historic occasion,” Kerala Ports Minister VN Vasavan said.

Key features and significance of the Vizhinjam Seaport:

Even before its formal commissioning, Vizhinjam Port has handled 285 ships and processed 5.93 lakh (593,000) TEUs, exceeding initial performance expectations.

Boost to trade and economic efficiency: By attracting large container vessels directly and reducing dependence on foreign transshipment hubs like Colombo and Singapore, the port will lower logistics costs, improve turnaround times, and enhance the efficiency of India’s export-import trade.

Exceptional transshipment capability: The port has already outperformed several established global ports in terms of efficiency and is attracting major shipping lines like MSC, which previously bypassed major hubs such as Dubai and Colombo.

Large capacity: Vizhinjam is designed to handle 30 lakh (3 million) TEUs annually, but current performance trends indicate it could scale up to 45 lakh (4.5 million) TEUs per year.

Strategic advantage: Located close to key international east-west shipping lanes and equipped with a deep natural draft, the port offers an ideal location for transshipment operations.

Early operational success: The port has demonstrated significant operational efficiency and international appeal even before being formally inaugurated, signaling its potential as a major global maritime hub.

What is a transshipment hub?

A transshipment hub is a major port where cargo containers are transferred from one ship to another, typically on their way to their final destination. Large ships unload containers at these deepwater ports, and the cargo is then moved onto smaller feeder vessels that transport it to regional ports that can't accommodate larger vessels.