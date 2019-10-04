Image Source : ANI Downing of Mi-17 chopper our mistake, will take action: IAF Chief

IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduria on Friday said that the downing of Mi17 chopper on Feburary 27 was a mistake of the Indian Air Force.

"Court of Inquiry has been completed and it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper. We will take action against two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future," said the newly appointed IAF Chief during a press conference.

On the morning of February 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) violated the Indian airspace after IAF had struck JeM terror camps in Balakot.

During the dogfight between the IAF and the PAF fighter aircraft, a Pakistani F-16 was shot down by IAF.

One of our Mig-29 was lost in the action, while Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistanis.

Elaborating on the Balakot strikes, the air chief said, "Air Force has achieved many important milestones in the last year including 26th February when we successfully targeted terror camps in Balakot. On 27th February in the aerial battle after attack by Pakistan, Indian Air Force lost one MiG-21 and Pakistan lost one F-16."

Speaking on the future possibility of Balakot-like strike, he said, "If there is a terror strike (from Pakistan), it will be responded as per the government decision on it."

He also said that the newly procured Rafale aircrafts and S-400 Air Defence (AD) missile will further boost IAF's capability.

The Chief also said that steps taken by India will push back Pakistan from jamming our aircraft's communication or even hear us.

"We have taken steps to ensure safe radio communication. They won’t be able to hear our communication," the IAF chief said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Friday also showcased the story of the Balakot aerial strikes through a promotional video at the annual Air Force Day press conference, addressed by Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

The promotional video of the Balakot airstrike was posted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Indian Air Force showcases the story of the Balakot aerial strikes in a promotional video at the annual Air Force Day press conference by Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. pic.twitter.com/GBRWwWe6sJ — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

