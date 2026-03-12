IAF Chief AP Singh flies MiG-29 UPG solo sortie, reviews Western Command's operational preparedness | VIDEO

New Delhi:

In a strong display of frontline readiness, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Thursday undertook a solo sortie in a MiG-29 UPG multi-role fighter aircraft. The mission took place from one of India's key frontline air bases under the Western Air Command, which is responsible for crucial security operations along sensitive sectors. A video showing Air Chief Marshal Singh gearing up and taking off in the upgraded MiG-29 has also surfaced.

The MiG-29 UPG is a modernised version of the IAF's MiG-29 fleet. It continues to serve as a vital component of India’s multi-role and air defence operations. The sortie highlighted the aircraft's frontline role in India’s air combat capabilities.

Frontline air base reviewed

During his visit, the Air Chief reviewed the combat preparedness, ongoing training activities and overall operational readiness of the base. Senior officers briefed him on current deployments, mission capabilities and the state of advanced fighter platforms stationed there. Air Chief Marshal Singh also met air warriors and technical staff and applauded their commitment, discipline and professionalism. He acknowledged their efforts in maintaining high levels of operational efficiency across all frontline bases.

IAF Su-30MKI crash in Assam

Earlier on March 6, two pilots of the Indian Air Force were killed in a crash of a Su-30 MKI fighter jet in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. The IAF confirmed that the deaths of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, a day after the Russian-origin aircraft went missing. The jet was on a training sortie and disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Jorhat airbase.

Su-30MKI is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. It is now built under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the IAF. The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30MKI jets. A Sukhoi fighter plane had crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra in June 2024. Another Sukhoi-30 jet had crashed in January 2023 after taking off from the Gwalior airbase.

