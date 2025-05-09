IAF calls back Gaganyaan astronaut designate Ajit Krishnan amid rising tensions with Pakistan IAF astronaut-designate Group Captain Ajit Krishnan has been recalled from Gaganyaan duties amid rising tensions with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, one of the four Indian Air Force officers selected for India’s maiden human spaceflight mission under the Gaganyaan programme, has been urgently recalled by the IAF in light of escalating military tensions with Pakistan.

Krishnan, who was attending the Global Space Exploration Conference in New Delhi, confirmed his early departure to the media, stating that he had been summoned back due to the current national security situation. "I have been called back by the IAF. You know, because of the current situation," he said, referring to the heightened state of alert following India's recent precision strikes on terror targets across the border in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Gaganyaan mission, now targeting its first crewed launch in early 2027, aims to send a three-member crew into low Earth orbit for a three-day mission before a safe return. While Krishnan and fellow astronaut-designate Wing Commander Angad Pratap are undergoing training in India, the other two crew members, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth B Nair, are currently in the United States participating in preparations for the Axiom-4 mission.

Krishnan, commissioned in the IAF in 2003, is an accomplished test pilot and flying instructor with nearly 2,900 hours of flight experience on various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI and MiG-29. His role in the Gaganyaan mission reflects his extensive aviation expertise and leadership in high-pressure environments.

Despite the current deployment, Krishnan stressed that astronaut training continues as a coordinated effort involving India’s space agency ISRO and international partners. Notably, Russia has played a key role in helping India establish its astronaut training facilities in Bengaluru.

The Gaganyaan programme has entered its crucial final phase following a series of successful test missions, including abort tests and uncrewed flights. Two additional uncrewed missions are scheduled ahead of the manned launch, one of which will include ISRO’s humanoid robot Vyomitra.

With tensions mounting in the subcontinent and border regions on high alert, the swift redeployment of experienced IAF officers like Krishnan highlights the Indian military’s operational readiness and the challenges of balancing national security with groundbreaking scientific pursuits.