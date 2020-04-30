IAF aircraft aborts take-off from Delhi's Palam air base after tyre deflation

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) aborted its take-off from Delhi's Palam airbase after a sudden tyre deflation today. The captain of the aircraft took prompt and correct actions of aborting the takeoff, a statement read.

The aircraft and crew on board are safe and there has been no damage to any property, officials said. It was towed off the runway by the technical crew of the IAF promptly, they said.

IAF's Official Statement

On 30 Apr 20, a Dornier aircraft was planned to undertake routine flight from Palam Air Base. During the take off roll, aircraft experienced a tyre deflation. The captain of the aircraft took prompt and correct actions of aborting the take off. The aircraft and crew on board are safe and there has been no damage to any property. The aircraft was towed off runway by the technical crew of the IAF promptly.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage