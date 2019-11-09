Image Source : PTI Hydrocarbon exploration: HC issues notice to Petroleum Ministry

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry and the Director General of Hydrocarbons, Noida, returnable by January 7 on a plea seeking to forebear authorities from implementing Hydrocarbon exploration and methane production project in the Cauvery Delta Area and Cauvery river basin in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee issued notice and posted the matter for further hearing to January 7 when the PIL came up on Friday.

The plea was filed by A Marx, an advocate from Mannargudi of Thiruvarur district. The petitioner alleged that the Cauvery Delta Zone, which is called the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, is presently in danger of being deprived of its livelihood by the "ill-advised" implementation of Hydrocarbon exploration and

methane production project.

The petitioner argued that agricultural lands will shrink in the process which would eventually lead to denial of access to food and the right to be livelihood guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. He sought an order from the Court to forebear the authorities from implementing the project.