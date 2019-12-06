Hyderabad accused killed: At least one daughter served justice, says Nirbhaya's mother

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Hyderabad gangrape murder accused killed: Nirbhaya's mother hails police action

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother on Friday commented on the killing of four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case. She expressed happiness and hailed the police for their action. Asha Devi is the mother of the horrific Nirbhaya case victim. "I am extremely happy with this punishment. Police have done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel," Nirbhaya's mother said.

This news was like an ointment to her wounds that have been hurting her since 2012, Nirbhaya's mother said.

"I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest," Asha Devi said.

"At least one daughter has been served justice. I thank the police. I have been shouting for 7 years, punish the culprits even if it needs to be done by breaking laws and then see how the society changes for good," Asha Devi said.

"I am still taking rounds of the court. December 13 is yet another date and I have to go to the court again".

"Her parents must be relieved now that justice has been served to their daughter. A sense of fear will develop among the perpetrators of such heinous crimes," Asha Devi further said.

All the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape and murder case were killed during a police encounter early on Friday.

The accused were trying to flee the spot as they were brought by the police to recreate the scene. As per reports, the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were gunned down at nearly 3 am on Friday.

