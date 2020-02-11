Hyderabad: Doctor tries to set self afire after disciplinary action

Image Source : FILE Doctor tries to set self afire after disciplinary action

A doctor at the state-run Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday attempted to set himself afire after disciplinary action was taken on him for alleged misconduct with colleagues at a meeting, police said. The doctor had some bottles filled with inflammable substance stuffed inside his shirt and tried to start the fire with a lighter, they said.

Soon, firemen and policemen at the scene foiled the immolation bid, the police said adding that they were mulling whether a case should be registered against him.

