Humorist Mujtaba Hussain announces to return Padma Shri in protest over Citizenship Amendment Act

Humorist Mujtaba Hussain has announced to return his Padma Shri award to the government in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The 83-year-old Hyderabad based Urdu satirist is an author of several books. His writings are part of the government's Urdu syllabus in several states.

In 2007, Mujtaba Hussain was awarded Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honor in the country -- for his contributions to Urdu literature.

Protests have been taking place across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In the past few days, spotlight has shifted from Assam and West Bengal to the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi witnessed massive uproar against the new act with protesters setting ablaze vehicles. Police entered the Jamia Milia University, following which it was targeted over its action in the varsity. Violent protests also broke out in Seelampur on Tuesday. The agitators pelted stones on police and vandalised vehicles. The police fired tear gas shells on protesters. A number of metro stations were also closed as a precautionary measure.