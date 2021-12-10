Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Human Rights Day 2021: Date, theme, significance | All you need to know

Human Rights Day 2021: Human Rights Day is observed by the International community every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. When the General Assembly adopted the Declaration, it was proclaimed as a "common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations", towards which individuals and societies should "strive by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition and observance".

The Human Rights Day 2021 theme is "Equality, Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights." This year’s Human Rights Day theme relates to 'Equality' and Article 1 of the UDHR – "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights."

Human Rights sets out a broad range of fundamental rights and freedoms to which all of us are entitled. It guarantees the rights of every individual everywhere, without distinction based on nationality, place of residence, gender, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, or any other status.

Education is a fundamental human right of every woman, man and child. Yet this right is still not a reality for millions and is violated every single day.

"More than ever before, we are aware of what UNESCO’s mandate, to its broadest and fullest extent, can do to help us develop together the “common standard” defined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. On this day, we invite all the players in every society to rally alongside UNESCO in order to give the future a more human face, " Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO said.

The Human Rights Council comprises 47 elected United Nations Member States, which are empowered to prevent inequality, abuses and discrimination, protect the most vulnerable, and punish the perpetrators of human rights violations.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights empowers us all. The principles enshrined in the Declaration are as relevant today as they were in 1948. We need to stand up for our own rights and those of others. We can take action in our own daily lives, to uphold the rights that protect us all and thereby promote the kinship of all human beings.

