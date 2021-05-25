Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam

A massive fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The blaze erupted at Unit-3 plant in HPCL. As many as five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

"As per information of employees, a blast reported at Unit-3 plant in HPCL. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. More fire tenders are being rushed. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained," DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

