Howdy Modi: PM Modi's top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a packed Howdy Modi event in Houston. The Howdy Modi event took place at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium where over 50,000 Indian-Americans were present. Earlier today, PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Indian community as he arrived in Houston. We get you top quotes from PM Modi's address in Houston.

"The words of President Trump, 'Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar', rang loud and clear," said PM Modi, pausing strategically, after saying "Abki Baar Trump Sarkar". This atmosphere is unprecedented & extraordinary, when you talk of Texas then everything is on a grand scale. I'm seeing history being made, and a new chemistry also. This event is called HowdyModi, but I am no one, I am a common man working on the directions of 130 crore Indians. Our various languages are an important identity of our liberal and democratic society. For centuries our nation has been moving forward with dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. Diversity is the foundation of our vibrant democracy. Today India is challenging the mindset of some people who believe that - nothing can change. Now we are aiming high and we are achieving higher. For us 'ease of living' is as important as 'ease of doing business' and for that empowerment is important.When the common citizen is empowered then the nation moves forward on the path of social and economic development. On the 2nd of October when the country will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India will bid farewell to open defecation. In the last 5 years we have bid farewell to 1500 archaic laws. Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terror and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now people there have got equal rights. Some people have a problem with abrogation of article 370, these are same people who cant govern their own country properly. These are the same people who shield terrorism and nurture it. Whole world knows them very well.

