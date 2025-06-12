'Heartbreaking, devastating': How top leaders reacted to Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad Reactions poured in following the tragic crash of an Air India flight to London, which went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The incident has left the nation in shock, as rescue teams continue efforts on the ground to manage the aftermath and search for survivors.

Political leaders from all parties expressed deep shock and sadness on Thursday after an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. The flight, AI-171, was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members. As per the information, the aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

President Draupadi Murmu's reaction

President Draupadi Murmu called the incident a "heart-rending disaster." "I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief," the President posted on X.

Amit Shah's reaction

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was pained beyond words by the incident. "Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," he wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi's reaction

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi termed the incident heartbreaking. "The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment. Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical - every life matters, every second counts," he wrote on X. Gandhi also asked Congress workers to do everything they can to help on the ground.

Rajnath Singh's reaction

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Reacting to the incident, he said, "Deeply anguished by the news of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the passengers and the crew."

S Jaishankar's reaction

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the tragic incident. In a statement, he said, "Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our prayers are with the passengers and their families."

JP Nadda's reaction

Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda said that the news of several casualties in the plane accident in Ahmedabad is extremely saddening. "I spoke with Gujarat BJP State President and Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil and the state's Health Minister Shri @irushikeshpatel to gather information regarding medical facilities and ongoing relief efforts," he wrote on X. Nadda also urged all BJP workers to actively participate in rescue and relief operations and provide every possible assistance to the affected families.

Nitin Gadkari's reaction

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he is shocked and devastated at the news of the Ahmedabad flight crash. "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone on board and their families," he said on X.

Mallikarjun Kharge's reaction

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep shock over the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where numerous passengers and crew members were on board. "Absolutely shocked to know about the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, where several passengers and crew members were on board. It’s heart-wrenching to see the horrific visuals," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi's reaction

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. In an emotional message, she said, "My heart goes out to the families of the passengers and crew on board the Air India flight. The whole nation is hoping against hope that your loved ones survive this horrifying crash. May God be with all of you."

Sharad Pawar's reaction

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar termed the incident heart-breaking and prayed for strength to the agencies working at the site to provide relief. "The incident of the crash of an Air India passenger plane in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is heartbreaking. It is also very sad to hear there has been a huge loss of life in this accident. I pray that the agencies treating the injured passengers and those working at the scene of the accident will be strengthened and that the injured will recover soon," the former Union minister said.

Yogi Adityanath's reaction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he was in deep sorrow over the crash of Air India flight AI171, which was en route to London from Ahmedabad. The chief minister extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, calling the incident "extremely distressing.

Devendra Fadnavis' reaction

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over the incident and prayed for the safety of passengers. "Pained and shocked to know about Air India passenger flight incident at Ahmedabad airport. Praying for everyone's safety," Fadnavis posted on X.

Bhupendra Patel's reaction

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said that swift action has been initiated to manage the situation. “I am saddened by the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. Officials have been directed to launch immediate rescue and relief operations, along with making urgent arrangements for treatment of the injured on a war footing,” he said. He added that instructions have been issued to create green corridors to quickly transport the injured to hospitals and to prioritise all medical treatment efforts.

