PM Modi expresses grief over Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, says 'It is heartbreaking beyond words' The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has expressed profound grief and shock over the tragic incident that happened in Ahmedabad today.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane accident and described the incident as heartbreaking beyond words. He further said that the tragedy has "stunned and saddened us". Prime Minister further said he is in touch with ministers and other authorities who are working to assist those affected.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

PM Modi also spoke to Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu regarding the incident. He had asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap.

169 Indians, 53 British nationals among 242 onboard ill-fated Air India flight

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured passengers are being taken to the nearest hospitals, the airline said. The airline has also set up a hotline number, 18005691 444, to provide more information on the incident. Air India also said that it is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating the incident.

Crashed into a medical college

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area on Thursday, causing severe damage to buildings in the premises, eyewitnesses said. Several people living in the residential quarters located near the Ahmedabad airport were injured in the crash, they claimed, though there was no official confirmation of this. The plane was flying very low and it crashed into the residential quarters of doctors of the government-run college, an eyewitness, Haresh Shah, told PTI.