Air India plane crash: Airline shares passenger hotline number to provide more details on Ahmedabad accident

Air India has shared a dedicated passenger hotline number to provide more details on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash. Those having any queries regarding the Ahmedabad Plane crash can reach out to the authorities at the hotline number - 1800 5691 444. The airline has confirmed that the flight A171, which was travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad for London Gatwick at 1338 hrs was carrying 242 passengers. Of these, 169 were Indians, 53 were British nationals, 1 was Canadian, and 7 were Portuguese nationals. The injured passengers are being taken to the nearest hospital. Further, the airline states that it will release all the latest updates on its social media handle and its website related to the incident.

UK Government shares helpline number

The government of the United Kingdom has shared a passenger helpline number to provide information about the recent accident. In a post on X, the authorities stated, "We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. British nationals who need consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000."

Air India pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash, says DGCA

Soon after the takeoff, the pilot of ill-fated Air India aircraft gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller. However, thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC, aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement. At around 2 pm, the London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. Several casualties are feared. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar, DGCA said, reported PTI. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is a LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The co-pilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.