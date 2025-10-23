How many states in India provide year-round free bus travel for women? Check full list here Four Indian states and the National Capital Territory of Delhi offer free travel schemes for women in state-owned public transport to boost women empowerment and participation in society. Here's a state-wise list of these states and schemes.

New Delhi:

Several Indian states have introduced schemes offering women free or heavily subsidised bus travel throughout the year, aiming to promote gender equality, ease commuting costs, and encourage greater participation of women in education, work, and public life. These initiatives, implemented at the state level, vary in coverage, eligibility, and benefits, reflecting local priorities while contributing to a broader national effort to make public transport more accessible and safe for women.

Here's a list of the states and UTs that offer free travel schemes for women:

Karnataka

Under the "Shakti scheme", women (and transgender persons) domiciled in Karnataka can travel free of charge on certain government-bus services within the state. The scheme was launched on 11 June 2023. The scheme's expenditure and ridership have been massive. By July 2025, over 497 crore tickets issued under the scheme; cost more than Rs 12,614 crore. The scheme offers free travel to women domiciled in Karnataka and covers services of the four state Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, KKRTC). It excludes certain luxury/AC buses and interstate journeys

Punjab

The Punjab government has provided a free travel facility for women on state-run buses. According to the Transport Minister, over Rs 1,548 crore has been spent in the 28 months since the scheme’s launch, facilitating 32.46 crore journeys by women. More than 3 lakh women use the facility daily. The scheme offers free travel on Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC for women. The scheme is running, despite budget pressure, and over 3 lakh women use it daily. In the 2023-24 financial year, around 11 crore journeys were made.

Delhi (National Capital Territory of Delhi)

Free bus ride scheme for women on DTC and cluster buses was launched in 2019. As of March 2022, more than 3 crore women had availed the facility in one year. In April 2025 it was announced that lifetime smart cards will replace the “pink tickets” to streamline the free ride benefit. Women in Delhi have been getting free bus travel for women since 2019 on DTC and cluster buses. Transitioning to "Saheli" smart cards (digital) from the older pink ticket system; eligibility to be limited to Delhi residents.

One report found women saved around Rs 2,300/month thanks to the scheme.

Tamil Nadu

The scheme “Magalir Vidiyal Payanam Thittam” offers free bus travel for women (and other categories) in state-run buses. Over 682.02 crore free rides in 4 years. Under Magalir Vidiyal Payanam Thittam, over 682 crore free journeys by women in 4 years; the scheme helps women save notably on transport.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government launched the 'Stree Shakti' free bus travel scheme on August 15, 2025. This initiative, part of the state's 'Super Six' welfare promises, allows all women, girls, and transgender individuals with Andhra Pradesh domicile status to travel free of cost on select APSRTC buses. The scheme encompasses approximately 74% of the state's bus fleet, including Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express services. By providing zero-fare travel, the government aims to enhance women's mobility, reduce financial burdens, and facilitate greater participation in education, employment, and social activities.

