How Delhi women can register for 'pink cards' for free bus rides: Here's step-by-step process Delhi Saheli Smart Card: The Saheli Smart Card replaces the manual Pink Ticket System, under which women received paper tickets for free rides. Since its inception in 2019, over 150 crore pink tickets were issued.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government is set to roll out the ‘Saheli Smart Card’, a digital pass that will allow women and transgender persons to travel free of cost on all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses. The scheme, scheduled to launch on August 15 (Independence Day), replaces the earlier ‘Pink Ticket’ system introduced in 2019. The new card is intended to make the process of availing free rides smoother, more secure, and technology-driven.

Who can apply for Saheli Smart Card?

The ‘Saheli Smart Card’ is designed for-

Women and transgender persons who are residents of Delhi.

Individuals aged 12 years and above.

Proof of Delhi residence will be required during registration, ensuring that the benefit reaches local commuters who depend on public transport.

Documents required for registration

Applicants will need to keep the following documents ready-

Address proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, or Delhi-issued ration card)

Age proof (birth certificate, school ID, or Aadhaar)

Passport-size photograph (for the card identification)

Mobile number (for verification and updates)

Step-by-step registration process

Here’s how eligible women and transgender persons can register for their Saheli Smart Card-

Visit the official portal

Go to the Delhi Transport Department’s official website or the DTC Smart Card portal once the scheme goes live.

Click on ‘Saheli Smart Card Registration’

Find the dedicated section for Saheli Smart Card enrollment on the homepage.

Fill in personal details

Enter your name, Aadhaar number, date of birth, address, and mobile number.

Upload required documents

Upload scanned copies of your ID proof, address verification, and a recent photograph.

Submit the application

Review all details before submission. Once submitted, you’ll receive an application reference number via SMS.

Verification and approval

Your details will be verified by local authorities or DTC offices. Once approved, you’ll get a notification to collect your card or access it digitally.

Collect or download the Saheli Smart Card

You can either pick up your physical card from designated DTC counters or download it digitally through the official app once verification is complete.

How the card works?

Once activated, cardholders can simply tap their Saheli Smart Card on the bus ticketing machine each time they travel. The system will automatically record the ride, ensuring cashless, quick boarding and efficient tracking of beneficiaries.

From Pink tickets to Saheli Smart Cards

The Saheli Smart Card replaces the manual Pink Ticket System, under which women received paper tickets for free rides. Since its inception in 2019, over 150 crore pink tickets were issued. The new system aims to digitize and simplify the process, reducing misuse and ensuring transparency.

Why it matters?

The Delhi government reports that women’s ridership accounted for 32 per cent of total DTC passengers as of 2022. With digital cards, officials expect greater efficiency and inclusivity, as well as easier data monitoring to refine transport planning.

Rollout timeline and next steps

The full-scale implementation of the Saheli Smart Card scheme is expected to begin on August 15, 2024. Prior to launch, more details about registration centers, app features, and collection options will be made available through DTC announcements.

The Saheli Smart Card marks Delhi’s next step toward smart and inclusive public transport. By embracing a digital system, the government seeks to empower women and transgender commuters with safer, more accessible, and convenient travel options across the city.