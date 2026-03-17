How many 'shakhas' does the RSS hold each day? Numbers have risen sharply in last one year | Details

Jaipur:

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has reported a significant increase in the number of daily "shakhas" held across the country over the last one year. According to senior Sangh leader Rameshchandra Agrawal, more than 88,000 shakhas are now being conducted every day, marking a rise of nearly 6,000 compared to the previous year. He said RSS activities are currently taking place at over 55,000 locations and the organisation has successfully expanded into remote regions. Agrawal added that regular shakhas are now functioning in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and several tribal belts.

RSS strength grows stronger in Rajasthan

Sharing details on organisational growth in Rajasthan, Agrawal said the state has recorded substantial expansion. "There are 12,109 daily shakhas operating here along with 5,950 weekly meetings. A large number of Hindu conferences have also been organised to strengthen community engagement," he said. The update comes after the three-day meeting of the RSS' highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, held between March 13 and 15 in Haryana's Samalkha. Discussions centered around organisational expansion, social harmony and greater public participation in nation building.

Clarification on the 'three children' debate

Agrawal also spoke about the Sangh's ongoing efforts under the 'Panch Parivartan initiative', which aims to reinforce social values. He said that 96 training camps will be organised across the country next year as part of the organisation’s regular training programme.

When asked whether the RSS has proposed a policy to the government regarding the number of children in Hindu families, he clarified that no such recommendation has been made. However, he also added that the RSS chief has clearly said on scientific grounds that a family should have at least three children. "The mental and psychological development of children is better when they grow up with other children. Hindu families should have a minimum of three children," Agrawal added.

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