RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls India a 'Hindu nation', says 'no constitutional approval needed'

New Delhi:

India is already a Hindu nation and does not require any constitutional approval to declare it so, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Speaking at a conference in Kolkata, he described this as a “truth” that is evident as long as people celebrate the country’s cultural heritage and respect the glory of their ancestors.

“The sun rises in the east; we don’t know since when this has been happening. So, do we need constitutional approval for that too? Hindustan is a Hindu nation,” Bhagwat said, according to ANI.

“Whoever considers India their motherland appreciates Indian culture, and as long as even one person cherishes the glory of Indian ancestors, India remains a Hindu nation,” he said.

He said that the RSS does not have a political agenda. “Anti-India and anti-Sangh propaganda has increased because of people who fear the rise of Hinduism. People are free to form opinions about RSS, but those opinions should be based on facts, not on narratives or secondary information,” Bhagwat added.

Parliament approval not necessary for RSS

Bhagwat also said that the RSS, which follows the ideology of Hindutva, does not depend on any legal or parliamentary amendment to define India as a Hindu nation.

“If Parliament ever decides to amend the Constitution and add that word, whether they do it or not, it’s fine. We don’t care because we are Hindus, and our nation is a Hindu nation. That is the truth,” he said. He clarified that the caste system based on birth is not a part of Hindutva.

The RSS chief encouraged people to use their mother tongue in daily life. “When you are Bengali-speaking, write ‘Swagatam’ instead of ‘Welcome’ at the entrance of your house,” he said.

Misconceptions about RSS

Bhagwat addressed misconceptions about the RSS, claiming that some people have been misled by “false campaigns.” He said the organization is staunchly nationalist but not anti-Muslim, and that its work has always been transparent.

“If there is a perception that we are anti-Muslim, come and see for yourself. If you see anything like that happening, you keep your views. If you don’t see it, then you should change your views,” he said.