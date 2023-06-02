How Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed in Balasore; WATCH graphic explainer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Graphics explainer of the train

Coromandel Express derailment: A major rail accident took place on Friday in Odisha's Balasore involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred which claimed at least 50 lives and left over 300 injured.

Here's a graphic explainer of the accident-

A railway official said that several coaches of 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express travelling to Howrah, derailed at Bahanagabazar and fell on the up line.

"These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said. A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official said.

The accident occurred at around 7 pm, about 255 kms from Howrah, he said. Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said 47 people have so far been admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital.

A PTI reporter at the spot said several people were trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals were assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them, but darkness was hindering the operation.

Here is the list of cancelled trains-

Odisha's Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said 132 injured persons were admitted to Soro, Gopalpur and Khantapada health centres, while 47 people were admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Special Relief Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site, officials said.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the accident, and spoke with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation.

Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said the state was sending a team led by minister Manas Bhunia and MP Dola Sen to the spot. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was personally monitoring the situation along with the chief secretary and other officials.

"We are coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people's sake. Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185.

All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated," she tweeted.

DRM Kharagpur tweeted helpline numbers:

Train no 12841 UP Coromandal Express and Train no 12864 DN has been derailed near Bahanaga bazaar, said DRM Kharagpur in a tweet.

Helpdesk opened at SHM, HWH, KGP & BLS.

HWH - 03326382217

KGP- 8972073925, 9332392339

BLS - 8249591559, 7978418322

SHM - 9903370746

Helpline numbers set up by SCR:

1. SCR Hqrs, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 - 27788516

2. Vijayawada Rly Station 0866 - 2576924

3. Rajahmundry Rly Stn: 0883 - 2420541

4. Renigunta Railway Stn: 9949198414.

5. Tirupati Railway Stn: 7815915571

"At around 7pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," said Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma.

Other helpline numbers-

Howrah Helpline Number : 033-26382217

Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339

Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322

Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746

Bhadrak helpline number in connection with derailment: 7894099570 and 9337116973

(With PTI input)

