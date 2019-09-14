How a 19-year-old conman duped security at Aaditya Thackeray's house - Thrice

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping officials at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's house in Bandra, Mumbai, the police said today.

The accused, identified as Dheeraj More, has allegedly duped the staff posted at the gate of Thackeray's residence, which is called Matoshree, thrice in the past, the police said. This was his fourth attempt, they added.

The man allegedly asked the staff for money for a parcel he said he was delivering for Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray. He has used the same modus operandi in the past too, the police said.

Dheeraj More, who used to work as a delivery boy earlier, is a resident of Parel in Central Mumbai, officials said. He was arrested earlier for a similar offence and was released from jail recently, they added.

Security at Matoshree has been tightened after the incident.

A police official said Dheeraj More was caught when security guards at Matoshree detained him on Thursday as he was trying to deliver a parcel claiming that it was ordered by Aaditya Thackeray.

Police official Manjunath Singe said the man had duped the staff for at least Rs. 8,500 on three occasions by delivering a headphone, a textbook and a computer mike claiming that Aaditya Thackeray had ordered them online.

He said Aaditya Thackeray never ordered the parcels and that the accused also inflated the original prices of the items.

"On the fourth occasion, a staff member went inside the bungalow to enquire with Aaditya whether he had ordered anything, which the latter replied in the negative. Meanwhile, sensing trouble, More tried to run away but he was detained by security guards and was handed over to Khetwadi police," said the police official.

A case has been registered against Dheeraj More for cheating under the Indian Penal Code.