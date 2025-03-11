Heading home for Holi? Indian Railways rolls out special trains to ease festive rush | Check full list Holi special trains: Indian Railways has announced several special trains for Holi 2025, making travel faster and more convenient for passengers.

Holi special trains: In view of the heavy passenger traffic during Holi, Indian Railways has announced additional Holi special trains on several new routes. This move aims to help more people reach their homes and reunite with their families during the festive season. Holi special trains will operate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) to Banaras, Pune to Danapur, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Danapur, and from Delhi to various other cities. Passengers can travel between these locations via these special trains, and bookings for these routes are now open.

Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 13, followed by Holi on March 14, and a weekend on March 15 and 16. With this extended holiday period, a significant rise in travel demand is expected. To ensure passengers can reach their destinations on time, Indian Railways has made special arrangements by introducing Holi special trains. Below are the details of these special trains:

Train from Delhi on 11 March

According to Northern Railway, today, i.e,. on 11 March, you can go home on the following trains:

Train from Mumbai

Train No 01013 will operate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Banaras, while Train No 01014 will run in the reverse direction, from Banaras to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Train 01013 is scheduled to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 10:30 pm on March 13, and Train 01014 will leave Banaras at 8:00 am on March 15.

Special train between Pune-Danapur

Train numbers 01419 and 01420 will operate between Pune and Danapur. Train number 01419 is scheduled to depart from Pune today (March 11) at 7:55 pm. In the return direction, train number 01420 will leave Danapur on March 13 at 6:30 am.

Train number 01012 has been scheduled to run between Danapur and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. It will depart from Danapur today, March 11, at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: India leads world in air pollution, with Byrnihat in Assam and Delhi topping list: Report

Also Read: Over 280 Indians trapped by fake job offers in Myanmar rescued, repatriated via IAF flight