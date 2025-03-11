Over 280 Indians trapped by fake job offers in Myanmar rescued, repatriated via IAF flight As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand have coordinated with the local authorities to secure the repatriation of the Indian nationals on Monday by an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand.

As many as 283 Indian nationals who fell victim to fake job rackets in Myanmar have been successfully rescued and repatriated, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Monday. The rescue mission was carried out through close coordination between Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand, working in tandem with local authorities. The rescued people were flown back to India aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand.

“These people were lured to Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, through deceptive job offers,” the MEA stated, highlighting the increasing trend of trafficking under the guise of employment. The ministry further noted that India has been making sustained and proactive efforts to ensure the safe release and return of its citizens trapped in such exploitative situations abroad.

The government wishes to reiterate its caution, circulated earlier from time to time through advisories and social media posts, about such rackets, it said. "Indian nationals are once again advised to verify credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer," the MEA said in a statement.

84 Indonesians freed last month

Last month, as many as eighty-four Indonesians were freed from scam centres in Myanmar and arrived in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta. They were among more than 7,000 people being held in the Myanmar border town Myawaddy following a crackdown on the scam centres by Thailand, Myanmar and China, as per officials.

Two buses carrying the Indonesians arrived Thursday in the Thai border city of Mae Sot, where the passengers had health checks, and their identities were verified. The 84 Indonesians, which included 69 men and 15 women, were brought home on three commercial flights on February 28.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: What compelled Myanmar's military general to announce election dates? Here's the inside story