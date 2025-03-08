What compelled Myanmar's military general to announce election dates? Here's the inside story The election dates have been announced as Myanmar witnesses civil war-like scenario. The Army is also forced to remain defensive against pro-democracy militants.

Myanmar's military government head has declared that the country will hold general elections within 10 months, state-run media reported on Saturday. The election will take place either in December or January 2026 at the latest, local media quotes Senior General Min Aung Hlaing as saying. The statement comes nearly four years after the military toppled the democratically elected government in Myanmar.

Myanmar's military leader announces election dates

The General announced the dates in a press conference while on an official visit to Belarus, which is one of the few allies of the military government in Myanmar. While the exact election dates were not announced, the military government's head said that 53 political parties have already submitted their lists to participate in the election.

The announcement comes amidst the country being faced with the civil war scenario in the country, and the army is forced to be defensive against pro-democracy militants.

What prompted the announcement?

The Army's takeover of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021 has been opposed widely in the country, triggering armed resistance, and large parts of the country are embroiled in conflict.

The current announcement is being seen as a move to normalise the military's seizure of power through the ballot box and to deliver a result that ensures the generals retain control.

Notably, experts have voiced concerns saying that the military-planned election will be neither free nor fair as there is no media and most of the leaders belonging to Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party have been arrested. Suu Kyi, 79, is serving prison sentences totalling 27 years after being convicted in a series of politically tainted prosecutions brought by the military.

The country's current security situation poses a serious challenge to holding elections, with the military believed to control less than half the country. The military government had previously said the election would be prioritised in areas under its command.

(With inputs from AP)

