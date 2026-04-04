'Holds cherished place in our shared history': Iran's message for India as 7th LPG vessel crosses Hormuz

New Delhi:

Iran on Saturday affirmed its cordial relationship, one that it cherishes because of the two nations' shared history as the seventh Indian LPG tanker Green Sanvi crossed the Strait of Hormuz despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In a post on X, the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai said India, and Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in their shared history. The remark affirms Iran's previous commitements to safe passage of oil and LPG vessel to India at a time when energy supply remains disrupted across the world.

The remark came in response to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who described the tanker’s passage as a victory for Indian diplomacy.

The consulate said India had graciously welcomed people from Iran centuries ago, likely referring to the ancient port of Lothal in Gujarat, which connected Indus Valley cities with the Persian coast around 4000 years ago. It added that building on this enduring civilisational bond, Iran remains committed to strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation.

Sanghavi had highlighted the tanker’s journey as it carried 46650 metric tonnes of LPG and successfully crossed the key shipping chokepoint, which has effectively remained closed since the war began. He posted that another ship crossing marked another diplomatic success for India.

With Green Sanvi's passage, a total of 8 Indian vessels, including 7 LPG tankers, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route that accounts for nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply. Around 17 Indian ships remain stranded west of the strait.

West Asia conflict

The disruption has pushed global crude oil prices close to 100 dollars per barrel. While Iran has restricted passage for what it calls enemy vessels, it has allowed movement for five friendly nations, India, Russia, China, Iraq and Pakistan. It has also approved a plan to impose a toll on ships using the corridor.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday dismissed reports claiming that an Iranian crude oil shipment meant for India had been diverted to China over payment issues. In a post on X, the Petroleum Ministry said Indian refiners had already secured their crude oil supplies, including from Iran.

It said there were no payment hurdles for Iranian crude imports, countering rumours. This is the first official confirmation from the Narendra Modi government that India is importing Iranian oil following the waiver announced by the United States last month to stabilise energy prices.