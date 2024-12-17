Himachal weather update: IMD issues 'orange' warning in state amid severe cold wave in lower hills

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh reels under severe cold wave.

Himachal weather update: The local meteorological department has issued an orange warning for severe cold wave conditions in the lower hills and plains of four districts in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. The affected districts include Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Mandi, while cold wave conditions are also likely in Kangra, with ground frost expected in parts of Kangra and Kullu until Saturday.

Currently, Bilaspur is experiencing a cold wave, while Una, Sundernagar, and Hamirpur are under severe cold wave conditions. Additionally, shallow fog has been reported in some areas of Mandi, intensifying the winter chill. Residents are advised to take precautions as temperatures are expected to remain extremely low.

Tabo records lowest temperature

Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri recorded minus 4.6 degrees, Manali minus 2.1 degrees, Hamirpur 1.3 degrees, Sundernagar 0.5 degrees, Una 0.4 degrees and Bilapsur 2.2 degrees Celsius, as per MeT office data.

Shimla and its suburbs remained warmer with the state capital recording a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius, Jubberhatti 8.3 degrees Celsius, and Kufri 6.9 degree Celisus. The MeT officer has advised people to keep warm, protect livestock, and make necessary arrangements to safeguard crops from cold and frost.

Post-monsoon rain deficit

Meanwhile, the post-monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to December 17 stood at 96 per cent, as the state received 2.3 mm of rain against a normal rainfall of 60.5 mm. The rain deficit was 100 per cent in Chamba, 99 per cent in Sirmaur, Bilapsur and Kullu, 97 per cent in Kangra and Solan, 96 per cent in Shimla, 94 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti, 93 per cent in Kinnaur and Hamirpur, 92 per cent in Mandi, and 78 per cent in Una district.

(With PTI inputs)

