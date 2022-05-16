Himachal Pradesh to receive rain, hailstorm for next 3 days. Check weather updates from Shimla, Dharamshala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh for next three days

Highlights Fresh spell of downpour in Himachal Pradesh is likely to bring relief from the heatwave

Una was the hottest place in the state on Sunday with maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius

This was followed by 41 degrees in Kangra and 40 degrees in Hamirpur

Parts of Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive rain and thunderstorm, along with light hailstorm for the next three days, the weather office has said. The downpour is likely to bring a respite from the prevailing heat spell.

Rain and snowfall is likely in higher altitude areas of the state, the Meteorological department said in Shimla on Monday.

Due to fresh Western Disturbance in mid troposphere levels with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level, light to moderate thunderstorm or rainfall is expected, it said.

Una was the hottest place in the state on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, followed by 41 degrees in Kangra, 40 degrees in Hamirpur, 39.2 degrees in Bilaspur, 39 degrees in Chamba, 37.7 degrees in Sundernagar, 37.5 degrees in Nahan and Bhunter, 37.2 degrees in Solan, 37 degrees in Dharamshala, 34.1 degrees in Palampur and 30.5 degrees Celsius in Shimla.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Heavy rain alert in various districts of Kerala, Chief Secretary convenes high-level meeting

Latest India News