Himachal Pradesh India TV Opinion Poll 2022: No one trusts Congress, says BJP's Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Opinion Poll 2022: All eyes are on Himachal Pradesh which will vote on November 12, 2022 in a single phase. As the poll date is approaching, all political parties intensified their campaign to woo voters. Ruling BJP, the largest Opposition Congress and AAP seeking debut in the state assembly are contesting. The state traditionally sees a tight fight between Congress and BJP. However, AAP is trying to make it a triangular fight. Will BJP retain power? Can new Congress president turn the fading Congress fortune? Can AAP dent Congress, BJP’s vote bank?

Here are answers to your all queries. India TV-Matterize Opinion Poll provides you a probable picture of upcoming elections in the Himalayan state. The survey was done between October 15 to November 2. A sample size 13,500 people in Himachal gives you the results of an opinion poll.

29% people termed CM Jairam Thakur’s work excellent, while 37% called it ordinary and 3% people did not comment.

What the opinion poll suggested?

BJP-41 seats, Congress- 25, others-2

Thakur said BJP has changed the course of politics and his party does not work on political vendetta. “Our focus is to retain the power in the state. We have changed the trend in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh by returning to power,” he added.

The CM asserted no one trusts Congress and that his work in the last 5 years was never questioned.

