Himachal Pradesh: 22-year-old engineering student dies while filming bike stunt reel in Mandi | Video Himachal Pradesh: Aniket, a B.Tech student from Nagchala tehsil, was well-known among his peers for regularly posting bike stunt videos on social media. Police reports indicate that at around 1 am, he attempted another daring stunt near the Malori Tunnel while his friends filmed to make content.

Mandi (HP):

A 22-year-old engineering student named Aniket lost his life in a tragic accident while performing a bike stunt near the Malori Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday (October 26) and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Fatal crash captured on video

Aniket, a resident of Nagchala tehsil and a B.Tech student, was known for frequently sharing bike stunts on his social media accounts. According to police, around 1 a.m., he attempted another stunt while his friends recorded the action to create reels for social platforms. During the maneuver, Aniket lost control of his bike, which resulted in a severe crash. He sustained critical neck injuries and died instantly at the scene. The entire accident was caught on video by one of his friends who was filming at the time.

The news of Aniket’s death has left his family and friends devastated. Locals and officials have urged young people to exercise restraint and avoid taking dangerous risks for the sake of online fame. The incident has reignited conversations about the dangers of performing stunts for social media and the need for greater awareness among youth regarding road safety.

More details are awaited in this regard.