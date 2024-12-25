Himachal Pradesh records sub-zero temperatures in last 24 Hours | Lahaul-Spiti coldest at -10.6 degree celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Lahaul and Spiti: People at a snow-covered area during snowfall at Keylong, in the Lahaul & Spiti district.

In the past 24 hours, most regions in Himachal Pradesh have experienced sub-zero temperatures, with the coldest recorded in the tribal region of Lahaul-Spiti. Tabo saw the lowest temperature of -10.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kaza at -6.9°C and Kukumseri at -8.2°C.

Other regions also experience freezing temperatures

In Kinnaur district’s Rekong-Peo, the temperature dropped to -0.9°C, while Manali recorded -0.3°C. Shimla, the state capital, had a temperature of 2.0°C, with Kufri and Narkanda registering temperatures of 0.1°C and -2.8°C, respectively. Kalpa in Kinnaur reported a temperature of -4.0°C, and Dharamshala, known for its milder weather, recorded 5.02°C.

IMD provides temperature data across regions

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these sub-zero temperatures are expected to persist in many areas of the state, marking a significant drop in temperatures as winter continues to intensify across Himachal Pradesh.