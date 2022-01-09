Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snowfall closes over 400 roads

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. An earthmover is used to clear snow at Ridge during snowfall in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday (January 9) continued to experience moderate to heavy snowfall, temporarily closing over 400 roads, officials said in Shimla.

Roads in Kinnaur district and towns in Shimla district such as Narkanda, Jubbal, Kharapathar, Rohru and Chopal have been cut off with heavy snow cover piled on roads, a government official told news agency IANS.

While picturesque tourist resort Kufri recorded the highest snowfall in the state at 55 cm, it was 30 cm in Dalhousie, 21.6 cm in Kalpa, 15 cm in Shimla and 2 cm in Manali.

The state capital recorded a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius.

The higher reaches of Kullu, Chamba, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced heavy snowfall in the past 24 hours.

Upper areas in Manali have also been closed for traffic owing to heavy snow, the official said.

There are chances of moderate to heavy snowfall in the state till Monday, a MeT Department official told news agency IANS.

Image Source : ANI. Heavy snowfall closes over 400 roads in Himachal Pradesh:

He said most of the lower areas in the state, particularly Solan, Kangra, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una districts, have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall.

Reports of the maximum road blocking are from Lahaul and Spiti district, followed by Chamba, Kinnaur, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Sirmaur districts, officials said.

