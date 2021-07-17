Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Heavy rain predicted in coming days in Himachal Pradesh; landslide warning issued

The meteorological department here on Saturday issued a warning for landslides in the state due to heavy rainfall predicted in the next three-four days. The latest weather conditions and interpretations of different global and regional models indicate that rainfall activity is very likely to increase around Saturday for the next three-four days with moderate to heavy rainfall in lower and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh, the MeT centre in Shimla stated.

Expected weather conditions may trigger landslides on national and state highways, inundations in a low-lying area, high discharge in-stream and nullahs, besides disruption of traffic and other electrical and communication channels, it warned.

In view of these, the state government authorities are advised to take adequate safety measures, the weather office added.

Rainfall was recorded at isolated places over the state during the day, it said. Shahpur received 35 mm rain, Malan 29 mn, Guler and Barthin 12 mm each, and Pidana, Dalhousie and Tisso 10 mm each, the Met centre said.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 38.2 degrees Celsius, and the lowest in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 14.8 degrees Celsius.

