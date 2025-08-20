Twin earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba The first earthquake that hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district was of magnitutde 3.3, while the second one was of magnitude 4, said the National Center for Seismology.

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing monsoon fury in the state, Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district was hit by twin earthquakes early Wednesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). No damages, or any kind of injury has been reported so far.

The first earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the Chamba district at a depth of 20 kilometres at a latitude of 32.87 N and longitude of 76.09 E. It occurred at around 3.27 am.

The second earthquake, on the other hand, was of 4 on the Richter scale and struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at a latitude of 32.71 N and a longitude of 76.11 E. It hit the district at 4.39 am.

Himachal Pradesh battered by heavy rains

Himachal Pradesh has been battered by heavy rains, leading to cloudbursts and landslides in many parts of the Himalayan state. Since the arrival of the monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has experienced 74 flash floods, 38 cloudbursts, and 72 major landslides, which have led to the death of 276 people.

The toll, however, is expected to rise as several people are still missing. As per the state government, Himachal Pradesh has also suffered losses totalling Rs 2,211 crore due to rain-related incidents.

Several roads closed in Himachal

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), around 357 roads - including National Highway 305 (Aut-Sainj road) - were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday evening. Of these 357 roads, 179 were closed in the Mandi district and 105 in Kullu.

Heavy rains expected at isolated places

The local weather department has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rains at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till August 25, barring August 20 and 21.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several locations across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Jubberhatti in the suburbs of Shimla city recorded 117 mm rainfall since Monday night, followed by Solan and Amb 56 mm each, Shimla 54 mm, Bhuntar 46.8 mm, Bilaspur 40.2 mm, Kasol 33 mm, Seobagh 32 mm, Kothi 25.4 mm and Bhareri 23 mm.