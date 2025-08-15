Four pilgrims killed, 25 others injured as pickup truck falls into gorge in Himachal's Kangra The vehicle was carrying pilgrims who were returning to Punjab's Moga from Mata Chamunda Devi temple in Kangra. The injured were rushed to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital in Tanda.

Shimla:

In a tragic incident, four pilgrims lost their lives and approximately 25 others sustained injuries after a pickup truck they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday. As per the police, the accident occurred near Jadrangal on the Chamunda-Dharamshala road, close to Ikku Mod, when the vehicle reportedly lost control. The victims were devotees returning from the Mata Chamunda Devi temple and were on their way back to Moga in Punjab.

A woman died on the spot while leaving the others injured. Police reached the spot when they got information about the accident and began rescue operations. The deceased were identified as Kiran (35), Sukhjinder Singh (35), Jagsir Singh (38) and Paramjeet Kaur (35), all residents of Bhagike village in Moga district.

Injured rushed to hospital

The injured were rushed to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital in Tanda, where three others succumbed to their injuries. The rest are receiving treatment in the hospital. Police officials said a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Similar incident in Rajasthan

In a similar incident on August 13, a pickup van crashed into a parked truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district, killing 11 Uttar Pradesh residents, including seven children, and injuring eight others, police said. As per the Dausa SP, the passengers of the pickup vehicle were returning to their village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah after visiting Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples when the accident occurred on Manoharpur highway around 4 am.

The deceased were identified as Mishthi (1), Babu (3), Poorvi (6), Lakshay (6), Vaishnavi (7), Mahak (7), Saloni (9), Sheela (20), Priyanka (25), Seema (25) and Sonam (32). Twenty people were on board the pickup vehicle when it rammed into the stationary truck on the service lane of the highway, the SP said, adding that one of the eight injured is in a critical condition.

(With inputs from PTI)

