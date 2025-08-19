Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst hits village in Kullu, roads and vehicles swept away | VIDEO Kullu cloudburst: The calamity reportedly took place in the remote Lagghati region of Kullu at around 1.30 am. No casualties have been reported yet in the incident.

Shimla:

A cloudburst occurred in remote village of the Kullu district in post midnight on on Tuesday, sweeping away roads and vehicles. The incident led to panic among the villagers.

The calamity reportedly took place in the remote Lagghati region of Kullu at around 1.30 am. No casualties have been reported yet in the incident.

Visuals from the spot showed an uphill road wrecked and laden with stones and debris in the aftermath. A stream alongside is also seen flowing in spate.

According to initial reports, the cloudburst occurred near Bhubu and surrounding villages in Lagghati. The sudden downpour damaged roads and swept away several houses and vehicles.

Since the area is extremely remote, officials are still gathering detailed information. So far, there have been no reports of loss of life, officials said.

Himachal Pradesh rains

Parts of Himachal Pradesh have been receiving heavy rains, triggering landslides and leaving 389 roads, including two national highways, closed. Power and water supply were also disrupted in many areas as the monsoon continued to wreak havoc.

Officials confirmed that no loss of life has been reported so far.

On Monday, the Shimla-Mandi road was shut near Tattipani in the Sunni area after the Satluj River caused a major slide. The road has narrowed to just 1.5 metres, making it unsafe for vehicles. The alternate route via Thali Bridge is also closed, effectively cutting off Karsog from Shimla.

In Kullu district, a massive landslide on the Aut-Largi-Sainj road near Pagal Nala snapped road connectivity to nearly 15 villages, reports said.

Meanwhile, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has issued an alert about rising water levels in Pong Dam in Kangra district. Water will be released in phases starting 6 am on August 20. Officials said around 6,000 cusecs of water will be discharged every 12 hours, with outflows potentially rising to 75,000 cusecs depending on inflows and reservoir conditions.

Authorities in Fatehpur, Indora and Dehra subdivisions have been put on alert, and district administrations have urged people in low-lying and riverside areas to remain cautious.

Reported by Jiten Thakur