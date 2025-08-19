Monsoon devastates Himachal Pradesh: Death toll reaches 276, amid widespread damage The highest number of casualties came from incidents of drowning (29), cloudbursts (17), landslides (9) and flash floods (9), with several also due to lightning, snake bites, electrocution and falling from steep slopes or trees.

Shimla:

The monsoon season has brought widespread devastation to Himachal Pradesh, with the cumulative death toll reaching 276 since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) report released Tuesday evening. Among the fatalities, 143 people lost their lives in rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning. Another 133 deaths were caused by road accidents triggered by incessant rains and hazardous conditions.

The HPSDMA report also revealed an estimated economic loss exceeding Rs 2,211 crore (Rs 2,21,000 lakh) due to extensive damage to public and private property, agriculture, horticulture, and critical infrastructure.

District-wise data indicates that Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and Shimla are the worst affected areas. Mandi alone reported 26 deaths from natural calamities and 21 from road accidents. Kangra recorded 29 fatalities due to natural disasters, including landslides, cloudbursts, drowning, and electrocution, alongside 18 deaths from road mishaps.

Chamba saw 13 deaths from disasters and 21 in road accidents, while Shimla reported 11 rain-related fatalities and 15 in road accidents. Tribal districts such as Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti also suffered losses, with Kinnaur reporting 12 natural disaster deaths and 13 road accident fatalities, and Lahaul-Spiti recording six rain-related and one accident death.

Drowning accounted for the highest number of casualties at 29, followed by cloudbursts (17), landslides (9), and flash floods (9). Additional deaths were due to lightning strikes, snake bites, electrocution, and falls from steep slopes or trees.

The report further highlighted extensive damage to housing and agriculture. Over 1,100 houses and 37 shops and factories were fully destroyed, with 2,416 cattle sheds and other rural structures lost. The rains also claimed the lives of more than 27,500 livestock and poultry birds.

Critical infrastructure has suffered significantly, with public works, water supply, power, rural development, and education departments reporting damages worth thousands of crores. Road networks, power distribution, and irrigation channels remain disrupted, affecting both urban and rural populations.

Authorities emphasised that restoration efforts are underway but are being hampered by persistent rains and recurring landslides. The HPSDMA has warned residents to remain cautious and avoid travel in landslide-prone and flood-affected areas, stressing the vulnerability of the fragile Himalayan terrain to extreme weather events.