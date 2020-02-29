Image Source : AP Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region early on Saturday. The quake struck a day after the region bordering Jammu and Kashmir, was jolted by a similar intensity earthquake.

"The earthquake was recorded at 7.58 am. The epicenter was at a depth of 5 km, northeast of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir's border region of Chamba district, mild tremors were felt in the adjoining areas," the official of the Seismology Department said.

However, there is no report of any loss or casualties yet.

Himachal Pradesh is more prone to earthquakes as it is among one of the seismic sensitive zones.

