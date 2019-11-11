Image Source : PTI Himachal High Court issues notice on cruelty to elderly woman

Taking suo motu cognizance, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the government to file a status report in a case related to torture of an elderly woman on the suspicion of being a witch. Delhi AQI 'very poor' as stubble burning spikesA Division Bench of Chief Justice L. Narayana Swamy and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order while treating media reports as a public interest litigation.

According to the media, an 80-year-old woman was thrashed and paraded with blackface and a shoe garland in Samahal village in Sarkaghat of Mandi district, on suspicion that she practised black magic.

It was also reported that she was threatened to face the wrath of local deity in case she approached the police to file a complaint.

The bench listed the matter for next hearing on November 18.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI 'very poor' as stubble burning spikes

ALSO READ | SC to deliver verdict on Nov 13 on pleas of disqualified Karnataka MLAs