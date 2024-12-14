Himachal CM Sukhu attends event with 'wild chicken', legally protected species on menu, triggers row

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu at public event in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu triggered a row after he participated at an event in Shimla where 'wild chicken,' a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, was reportedly served on the dinner menu. The incident came to light after a purported video was shared by an animal welfare organisation. The incident has led to widespread condemnation from animal rights groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding an apology and action against those responsible.

The public event was held in the remote Kufri area of Shimla. CM Sukhu attended the dinner and the menu included food with wild chicken, bichu booti (a local herb), and slices of bread made from maize and wheat.

Health Minister consumes protected species' meat

Although CM Sukhu did not consume the wild chicken, it was served to the state Health Minister and other guests which raises concerns about the illegal hunting of protected species. Notably, the said wild chicken is found at an altitude above 3,000 feet in the state. It is legally protected, and its hunting is a punishable offence.

The controversy gained traction on social media, with calls for accountability from both animal welfare groups and political leaders. Chetan Bharta, BJP state spokesperson demanded that CM Sukhu must issue a public apology and take strict action against those who served the wild chicken.

Ex-CM Jairam Thakur condemns incident

Former state CM Jairam Thakur also condemned the incident and termed it unacceptable. He also urged the govt to address the issue urgently. "While the government claims to address people's grievances through outreach programs like Jan Manch, they are now indulging in picnics. Consuming a protected species like wild chicken is punishable with jail time and fines. Yet, the Chief Minister's office prints menus featuring the dish and serves it to ministers with relish," said Jairam Thakur.

(With inputs from agencies)