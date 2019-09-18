Image Source : FILE Himachal aims 100 pc transition to e-vehicles by 2030

Himachal Pradesh is aiming to achieve 100 per cent transition to electric vehicles by 2030 in alignment with the United Nation's sustainable development goals, an official said on Wednesday.

A meeting to frame the draft for the Himachal Pradesh Electric Vehicle Policy 2019 was held here, chaired by Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi.

Baldi said that the vision of the policy was to establish Himachal as a model state for electric vehicle adoption and to provide sustainable, safe, eco-friendly, inclusive and integrated mobility.

The policy aimed to save the environment, accelerate demand for electrical vehicles, promote a sustainable transport system and create a public-private charging infrastructure, he added.

The Chief Secretary said that a provision for charging spots in commercial buildings such as hotels and shopping malls has also been included in the policy.

